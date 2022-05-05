Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who congratulated Foreign Minister Lapid and the State of Israel on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day.

Minister Lapid thanked Minister Kuleba for his congratulations, and noted that Israel is a true friend of Ukraine as expressed by its expansive humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the war, and as will be further expressed in support after the war ends.

Minister Kuleba noted he greatly appreciates Foreign Minister Lapid’s stance and the humanitarian assistance which Israel has sent, including the “Shining Star” field hospital, humanitarian aid, and protective equipment, and that he also appreciates Israel’s readiness to assist with economic rehabilitation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin today called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to congratulate him on the occasion of Israel's 74th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister presented the President with a humanitarian request to examine various options for evacuation from Azovstal in Mariupol. The request came as a result of Prime Minister Bennett’s conversation yesterday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Putin promised to allow the evacuation of civilians, including wounded civilians, through a UN and Red Cross humanitarian corridor.

In addition, the two discussed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks. The Prime Minister accepted President Putin's apology for Lavrov's remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked President Putin for his wishes on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of the State of Israel.