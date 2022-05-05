לראשונה: המטס עובר מעל חברון תמונה: ישי פליישר. וידאו: אלימלך קרזן

For the first time, the IAF Independence Day flyover included a flight over the skies of Hebron on Thursday.

The head of the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Council, Eliyahu Libman, expressed satisfaction with the flyover and said: "Thank you very much to the IAFand the security forces. Kiryat Arba-Hebron is part of the Israeli heritage and landscape in every field and today we received another stamp of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

The Yamina party said: "It is very exciting to see the IAFe planes over the Cave of the Patriarchs, the burial place of our nation's ancestors, on the country's birthday."

"There is no greater symbol that we are celebrating our independence in Judea and Samaria as well, along with the hundreds of thousands of settlers who will for the first time get to see the flyover above their homes," the party added.