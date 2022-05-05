צה"ל מסכם את המטס ליום העצמאות דובר צה"ל

The IDF marked Israel 74th Independence Day of the State of Israel with flyovers, a naval flotilla in the south, and bases open to visitors, which were visited by more than a quarter of a million people.

The flyovers took place over dozens of cities and towns, with the participation of 103 air crews and 60 Air Force aircraft - among them, for the first time, an "Eitan" remote-manned aircraft.

The flotilla was organized with the participation of 120 commanders and naval officers and included eight vessels that sailed along the shores of the city of Eilat.

