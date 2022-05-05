Police were called to the Musayof Synagogue in the Bukharim Quarter neighborhood of Jerusalem Thursday afternoon following the accosting of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri by a group of extremist haredi Jews.

Deri came to the synagogue to give a Torah lesson on the occasion of Israel's Independence Day. Dozens of haredi from Mea Shearim gathered outside the building, shouting and cursing at the Shas chairman.

At the end of the lesson, Deri left the synagogue to enter his car with police forces accompanying him and preventing the demonstrators from harming him.