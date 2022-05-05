World leaders send their Independence Day greetings to Israel

On the occasion of Israel’s 74th Independence Day, President Isaac Herzog has been receiving congratulatory letters and video messages from world leaders, including the Presidents of the United States of America, France, Germany, China, Russia, Turkey, and India, and the Kings of Spain, Thailand, and the Netherlands.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.,of the United States of America said in a video message: “President Herzog, I am honored to send the best wishes of the people of the United States of America on the 74th birthday of the State of Israel. The long and close friendship between our countries began the moment the United States became the first country in the world to recognize Israel as an independent state, just eleven minutes after your founding. And in seventy-four years of progress and partnership, we have achieved so much together, from collaborating on cutting-edge science and technology research to trailblazing new regional ties, to ensuring Israel’s security. The partnership between Israel and the United States has been indispensable for the United States and I believe for Israel as well. Our ties are unbreakable and I am proud to stand with Israel today and always. Happy Independence Day!”

President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic said in a video message: “You know of my profound attachment to Israel. The closeness between our two countries is rooted in the richness of our human ties, which unite us. You can count on me to reinforce this at all levels, including at the European Union. I wish all of you a Happy Independence Day. Please accept my personal friendship and the friendship of France.”

President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, with whom President Herzog recently conducted the first-ever phone call between a Chinese and an Israeli president, wrote in a letter: “Since China and Israel established diplomatic relations 30 years ago, the two countries have had close exchanges at all levels, with continued growth of cooperation and deepened friendship between the two peoples. During our phone call last year, we reached broad consensus on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. As I attach high importance to the China-Israel relationship, I’d like to work with you to deepen mutual political trust between China and Israel, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, expand friendly exchanges, and elevate the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership to a new height. May the State of Israel enjoy prosperity and its people happiness.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkey, who hosted President Herzog on a historic state visit in March, wrote: “In the new period in our relations, heralded by Your Excellency's visit to our country in March, I sincerely believe that the cooperation between our countries will develop in a way that serves our mutual national interests, as well as regional peace and stability.”

President Isaac Herzog also received greetings from President Ram Nath Kovindof the Republic of India, who wrote: “The potential for cooperation between our countries is boundless and we are keen on expanding its scope.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video message: “Even though this is a new chapter, the history of the relations between our two countries is very old. I hope that we would be able to further deepen our relations in the years ahead.”

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany said in a video message: “On the occasion of Israel’s 74th Independence Day, and on behalf of my fellow citizens, I send you my best wishes. Seventy-four years ago, Theodor Herzl’s dream of a homeland for the Jewish People came true. Conscious of the heavy historical guilt of Nazi crimes against the Jewish People, we Germans are deeply moved by Israel’s friendship. For this unique and new trust, we will always be grateful.”

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation wrote in a letter: “I sincerely congratulate you on the Independence Day of the State of Israel. I am confident that Russian-Israeli relations based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect will continue to develop for the benefit of our peoples and in favor of strengthening peace and security in the Middle East. I wish you good health and every success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all the citizens of Israel.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom tweeted: “Wishing Israel and my friends @Isaac_Herzog and @naftalibennett a very happy Independence Day. The UK has always stood by Israel and its right to live as any nation should be able to—in peace, prosperity and security.

King Felipe VI of Spain wrote in a letter: “On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Israel, it is my wish to convey, together with the Government and the people of Spain, my most cordial congratulations to Your Excellency. Please accept, Mr. President, my best wishes for the personal welfare, peace, and prosperity of the beloved people of the State of Israel.”

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of the Hellenic Republic, who also recently hosted President Herzog on a state visit, said: “I am happy to acknowledge that Greece and Israel, two countries with long historic legacies, have achieved within such a short time a deep and strategic relation.” PresidentNicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus added: “This occasion presents us with the opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary deepening and widening of the strategic relationship between the governments of Cyprus and Israel on all fronts and the reinforcement of ties between our people.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan noted in a video message that Israel and Japan are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations and said: “I am determined to lift the Japan-Israel relations to a new height and to contribute toward the realization of Middle East peace. I wish further progress and prosperity of Israel and great happiness of the people of Israel.”

President Iván Duque Márquez of the Republic of Colombia, whom President Herzog hosted on a state visit in Israel last November, said in a video message: “It is an honor for me to send congratulatory greetings to the State of Israel on the 74th anniversary of its birth. This is a fact that inspires us deeply because of the resilience of the Jewish people, which has turned Israel into a people of development and innovation.”

PresidentMiloš Zeman of the Czech Republic told the President in a greeting: “Israel is a country of my heart and my second home. This is why I say publicly, paraphrasing John F. Kennedy, I am a Jew! Ani Yehudi! I wish you courage, freedom, and full independence.”

President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea expressed his hopes to continue advancing Israeli-Korean relations, and President-Elect Yoon Seok-Youl wrote: “I look forward to working in cooperation with you in order to continue promoting the shared interests of both states in order to continue developing our close relations.”

Celebratory letters were also received from King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, President Ignazio Cassis of the Swiss Confederation, President Marcelo de Sousa of the Portuguese Republic, President Alexander Van der Bellen of the Republic of Austria, President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic, President George Vella of the Republic of Malta, President George Weah of the Republic of Liberia, President Michael D. Higgins of the Republic of Ireland, President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, President Nana Addo Dankwa Afuko-Addo of the Republic of Ghana, President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa of Mongolia, President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, President Klaus Werner Iohannis of Romania, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Governor-General David Hurley of the Commonwealth of Australia.