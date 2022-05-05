Shani Avigal, the mother of five-year-old Ido Avigal, who was killed during last year's Operation Guardian of the Walls, has given birth to a son - on Israel's 74th Independence Day.

Ido Avigal was killed by a Hamas rocket which penetrated his family's bomb shelter.

Initially, Ido was reported as injured, but he later died of his wounds.

On Wednesday, Shani participated in the government's memorial ceremony for terror victims, held on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who met Shani at the memorial for terror victims on Mount Herzl, said later, "Shani is pregnant, and I pray together with you to G-d that the birth will pass well."‏