Hundreds of Jews waited outside the Temple Mount entrance on Thursday to enter the plaza, after 14 days during which it was closed, for the end of Ramadan.

MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) was among those who ascended only to be heckled for "sitting in a government with Arabs and giving in to Hamas."

Cries as MK Yomtob Kalfon walks across the Temple Mount plaza

Later in the morning, several Jews who had ascended to the Temple Mount began singing the national anthem "Hatikvah" and were asked to stop singing.

One of the group also took out a small Israeli flag and waved it. The flag was immediately confiscated by one of the policemen who had secured the group.

Hatikva & briefly waving Israeli flag on the Temple Mount plaza Avraham Grossman

Despite the large numbers of Jews waiting outside the plaza to access the Temple Mount, police only allowed small groups to enter, one at a time.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, commented: "There's no reason for the police to grant entry only to small groups at a time. Everyone waiting to enter should be allowed to do so. It's time we established a synagogue on the Temple Mount and stopped submitting to terrorism. On Israel's 74th Independence Day, it's important for the members of our government to recall that we are actually an independent country."