The International Bible Contest for Jewish Youth is taking place Thursday morning, on Israel's 74th Independence Day, at the Jerusalem Theatre.

The contest is attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid), Education Ministry Director General Dalit Stauber, Deputy Education Minister Meir Itzhak Halevy (New Hope), acting chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

For the first time, the contest will be broadcasted live on television, on channels Kan 11, Channel 12, Channel 13, and Channel 14, as well as on Israel National News - Arutz Sheva. It will also be broadcast on the Education Ministry's Facebook page and its YouTube channel.

The contest will be led by Ofer Hadad.

Sixteen finalists will compete in the International Bible Contest:

1. Rachel Elichai Malka, Israel

2. Shoham Kotzer, Israel

3. Hallel Cohen, Israel

4. Dvir Chaim Mertzbach, Israel

5. Avi Plato-Katz, USA

6. Elisha Kahn, USA

7. Yitzhak Spivak, US

8. Nava Ben-Kasus, Canada

9. Binyamin Wald, Canada

10. Miriam Gerber, England

11. Hadassah Resht, England

12. Mordechai Saadia, Mexico

13. Sharon Amiga, Mexico

14. Yaakov Weinstein, South Africa

15. Chana Susman, South Africa

16. Noam Schiff, Belgium