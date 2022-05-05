יום העצמאות תשפ"ב: ממתינים לכניסה להר הבית אלרון זבטני/TPS

On Thursday, Independence Day, the Temple Mount was reopened to Jewish visitors after being closed to Jews for 14 days, following a decision made by the Prime Minister, who noted that this is the usual policy for the conclusion of the Ramadan month, a policy that was implemented many years ago.

Over 100 Jews gathered at the entrance to the Temple Mount in the early hours of Thursday morning, waiting to be granted entry. Due to the large number of visitors, police are only allowing a few dozen Jews to enter at once, after which the gates are shut until the group leaves, permitting a new group to enter.

Meanwhile, several dozen Arabs on the Temple Mount plaza attempted to create a disturbance and prevent Jews from visiting the Mount, chanting, "With our spirit and our blood we will redeem Al Aqsa." According to Palestinian news sources, Israeli security forces used tear gas on the Mount to impose order.

Tom Nissani, the director of "Beyadeinu - For the Temple Mount," told Israel National News, "Hundreds of people are expected to arrive this morning and later this afternoon, wanting to visit the Temple Mount. We must not submit to the dictates of Hamas, nor should we worry about their threats. The Temple Mount is a red line for us, and it will remain so."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, commented: "The quiet on the Mount - despite a few terrorists shouting, and it's unclear why they haven't been arrested - proves not only that Hamas is a weak organization that can be subdued with ease and that it's a shame to get worked up about their threats; it also proves that when the Israeli government and the police really want to, they know how to get things done."

Ben Gvir added that, "There's no reason for the police to grant entry only to small groups at a time. Everyone waiting to enter should be allowed to do so. It's time we established a synagogue on the Temple Mount and stopped submitting to terrorism. On Israel's 74th Independence Day, it's important for the members of our government to recall that we are actually an independent country."