As thousands of Israelis prepare to celebrate Independence Day with barbecues, the skies may force them to change their plans.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with an additional drop in temperatures, bringing them to below seasonal average. Harsh winds will blow, and in northern and central Israel there may be light local rainfall. There may also be drizzles of rain in the Negev.

Friday will be partly cloudy and colder than usual for the season. In northern and central Israel, there will be light local rainfall and harsh winds. In northern Israel, there may be isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly but remain just lower than seasonal average.

According to Meteo-Tech, Sunday will be partly cloudy, but with a significant rise in temperatures. Beginning in the afternoon hours, there may be rainfall in northern Israel.

On Monday, temperatures will rise again, reaching above seasonal average.