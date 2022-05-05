US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday wished Israel a Happy Independence Day.

In a statement, Blinken stressed the unshakeable bonds between the US and Israel.

“On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I would like to congratulate the Israeli people on the 74th anniversary of their nation’s independence,” he said.

“The bonds between our two countries, based on our shared democratic ideals, are unshakeable. The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to Israel’s security and deeply values our partnership in facing global challenges, including threats posed by Iran,” added Blinken.

“The United States looks forward to continuing our work with Israel to create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East, including through building additional bridges between Israel and its neighbors.”

“Yom Atzmaut Sameach,” he concluded.