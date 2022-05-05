The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Hamas terrorist organization has sent a firm message to Egypt regarding the Temple Mount and demanded that it be passed on to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

According to the report, the military wing of Hamas has deployed launchers and prepared them for rocket attacks while raising its awareness ahead of receiving new instructions to take action if Jewish visits were made to the Temple Mount on Independence Day.

The Temple Mount directorate has announced that Jewish visits to the Temple Mount would resume on Thursday morning and afternoon.

Following this, Hamas and other Palestinian Arab organizations threatened to launch rockets at Israel and called on Muslims in Israel and Judea and Samaria to arrive at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and work to prevent Jews from visiting.