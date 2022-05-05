New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that City Hall and other municipal buildings will be lit up blue and white on Wednesday night in honor of Israeli Independence Day, marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.

“Today, we join in celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day,” said Mayor Adams in a statement. “As home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, New York City stands with State of Israel as they mark 74 years as a beacon of hope and opportunity, and join with our collective yearning for peace, security, and the spread of democratic values throughout the Middle East.”

In addition to City Hall, the following city buildings will be lit up blue and white starting tonight at sundown:

The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building: 1 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007

Bronx Borough Hall: 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451

Queens Borough Hall: 120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424

Staten Island Borough Hall: 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I want to thank Mayor Eric Adams for this heartwarming gesture,” said Asaf Zamir, Israel’s Consul General in New York City. “These lights demonstrate the eternal strength of the bond between New York City and the State of Israel that will continue to flourish under the mayor’s leadership.”