U.S. President Joe Biden called Trump supporters the “most extreme political organization that’s existed” in recent American history on Wednesday.

Reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden went after Trump supporters, alleging that the “MAGA crowd” is "the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history.” He added that the scandal over the leaked document is “about a lot more than abortion,” as he slammed supporters of the former president, Fox News reported.

Biden made the comment after speaking about the White House’s plan to cut the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion by the end of the year.

The president claimed that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the “MAGA crowd” will go after many other privacy rights and freedoms.

"What are the next things that are going to be attacked?" Biden said. "Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history – in recent American history."

On Tuesday, Biden castigated “the whims” of the public in “local areas,” saying that he would not leave privacy issues up to elected representatives, also arguing that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade it would be a “radical decision” that would lead to a “whole range of rights” being lost.