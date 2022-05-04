The torch lighting ceremony to mark the start of Israel's 74th Independence Day began on Mount Herzl Wednesday evening.

According to the decision of the Ministerial Committee on Ceremonies and Symbols, the 74th Independence Day will see the state salute citizens who made an extraordinary contribution to the development of Israeli society. Accordingly, 12 torchbearers were selected for the Independence Day opening ceremony.

Among the torchbearers is the commander of the Yamam police counter-terrorism unit, who will light one of the torchess in disguise to conceal his identity.