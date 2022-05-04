Jonathan Pollard visited the family of Rina Shnerb, the 17-year-old girl who was killed in a terrorist bombing attack in 2019, on Israel's Memorial Day Wednesday.

"It was very important for me to come visit the Shnerbs," Pollard told Israel National News, "because their family represents all of us."

"I saw a great Jewish family. I saw a family that I would be proud to be associated with. I saw somebody that shows resilience and strength and honor and pride in being Jewish and being Israeli and being a member of our society," he said.

"I saw a family that represents all of us, and it's a family that should be honored., completely honored, by having justice for their daughter. Their daughter died al kiddush Hashem (for the sanctification of G-d's name) in a piguah (terrorist attack). And when that young lady died, part of us died as well, collectively and individually.

"On this day, we have to remember that her life is as valuable as any of our lives. The fact that the government is basically treating her as hefker (worthless) right now and showing more concern for the terrorist is a condemnation of our society and our government right now. No government with a sense of self-respect would think of doing this, ever. The fact that we do have a government that would allow this tells us that on this Independence Day, we need independence from these people, not just on a national level but on a personal level. They are not appropriate to run this country.

"On this Independence day, they have to go," he declared. "We need new judges and we need new prosecutors to treat these animals, these murderers, appropriately. That would be a good independence day.