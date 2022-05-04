Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai responded to the citation by the Russian foreign ministry of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry's 2017 antisemitism report in its response to criticism of comments by the Russian foreign minister.



"We would suggest that the Russian Foreign Ministry examine in full all of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs’ antisemitism reports, including recent reports, in order to fully understand antisemitism in the countries of the former Soviet Union, including Russia itself," Minister Shai said.



"Antisemitic incidents persist in many countries around the world, as does antisemitic sentiment, including in Ukraine and Russia.



"This reality does not make the leader of any given country a Nazi nor can it be used to justify false claims implying Jewish culpability for crimes against Jews, or indeed the invasion of a sovereign country," Shai concluded.