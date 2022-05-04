In a joint operation, the IDF and Israel Police arrested on Tuesday night three people suspected of weapons smuggling.

The suspects were caught in the Jordan Valley, and examination of their vehicle revealed a bag with ten pistols and many magazines. It is suspected that the weapons were smuggled over the Jordan-Israel border, and made their way into Israeli territory.

The three suspects are all Palestinian Authority Arabs from Hebron.

The police are expected to request that the suspects' arrest be extended.

Police superintendent Assaf Cohen from the Magen Unit said, "Once more a smuggling attempt has been foiled thanks to help from the IDF. This is part of the battle against illegal weapons, which integrates means and abilities - all for the sake of civilians' security."