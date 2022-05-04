Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke Wednesday at the state ceremony for Victims of Terrorism in Israel and Abroad at the Victims of Acts of Terror Memorial at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Addressing the gathering, Herzog alluded to the recent string of terror attacks across the country and violent Arab riots in Jerusalem, and struck a defiant tone against “those who do not wish to see us living here”.

“The terror attacks that we have witnessed in recent weeks, and even in recent days, were further proof of this painful and deeply Israeli truth.”

“In recent weeks, Michal and I have been visiting the families who lost their loved ones in this present wave of terrorism, all across the country, from south to north,” Herzog said. “Each family and its own story; each and its own disaster. The pain of Israelis who lived their lives here, and without planning to, became day-to-day heroes: inseparable and deeply sad parts of the Israeli ethos.”

“We have met grieving yet inspirational families, pained and in agony—yet strong and proud. We have met young widows and orphan children; we have met parents and loving relatives, sisters, brothers, partners; we have met them all. And what astonishes us time and again is their internal resilience, their cohesiveness as families, and their unimaginable strength. I left each home and told Michal, 'This nation is unbeatable! It is simply remarkable.'”

“Citizens of Israel, since the dawn of Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel, we have had to face the hostility of those who do not wish to see us living here. Even in recent months, and even this week, hatred and murderers have also attacked us without mercy,” Herzog continued.

“And this time, too—terror has not won, nor shall it win! The State of Israel is stronger than ever, stronger in spirit and might, responding with an iron fist and steadfast spirit against every attack and every threat. We all pray for different days, in which we may all see terror as a chapter of our past, which once was and is no longer. But until we are blessed with such days, we shall continue to stand guard and to defend ourselves.”