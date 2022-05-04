President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel may include a meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, Israel National News has learned.

A US official has informed Israel National News that the Biden administration is trying to arrange a meeting between the president and Abbas as part of Biden’s tentative plans for a Middle East trip.

Over the past few days, a number of Biden administration officials have visited Israel to hammer out the details of a possible visit, currently slated for June.

Israeli officials believed the Biden administration refrained from openly criticizing Israel’s handling of violent Arab riots in Jerusalem during Ramadan in part because the president hopes to use his upcoming trip to demonstrate his administration’s ties with Israel – a point noted by the US official who disclosed Biden’s efforts to arrange a meeting with Abbas.

The US official added that a formal overture has been made by the White House to Abbas’ office for a meeting next month.

It is expected that one of the US officials currently in Israel to prepare for the president’s visit will travel to Ramallah in the coming days to hold talks with PA officials on the possible meeting.

According to a report by Axios Tuesday, the White House and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office discussed holding a regional leaders' meeting as part of President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East in late June.

A regional leaders' meeting headed by Biden would signal US leadership and commitment in the Middle East at a time when the US is seen as withdrawing from the region, two Israeli officials cited in the report said.

Biden accepted Bennett’s invitation to visit Israel during a phone call the two held on April 24. Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan discussed the upcoming trip during talks at the White House last week.