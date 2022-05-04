After a week of sandstorms and hot weather, Israelis may be facing an Independence Day that isn't warm and sunny.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will drop significantly, becoming average for the season. There may be light rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Thursday, Independence Day, will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop slightly again, becoming lower than seasonal average. Harsh winds will blow, and in northern and central Israel, there may be light local rainfall.

Friday will be partly cloudy and chillier than usual. In northern and central Israel, there may be light local rainfall and harsh winds.

According to Meteo-Tech, Saturday will be partly cloudy. Though temperatures will rise slightly, they will remain below seasonal average.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a significant rise in temperatures.