Thousands of Israelis gathered in military cemeteries across the country for events marking Yom HaZikaron, Israeli Memorial day.

Observed each year the day before Israeli Independence Day, Yom HaZikaron honors Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, going back to 1860.

The ceremonies include the main state event at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, as well as the Gush Etzion ceremony, commemorating the 129 victims of the Kfar Etzion massacre, who were killed on May 13th 1948, the eve of the establishment of the State of Israel.

The victims of the massacre were the first to be buried at the Mount Herzl military cemetery.