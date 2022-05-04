יו"ר הכנסת מספר בדמעות על אחיו שנהרג תמונה: נועם מושקוביץ, דוברות הכנסת. וידאו: דוברות הכנסת

Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy spoke in tears, during Tuesday evening’s "Songs in Their Memory" Memorial Day event in the Knesset, about his younger brother Pinchas, who fell in the line of duty in the Jordan Valley in 1990.

"My younger brother Pinchas. We called him Pini. We were five brothers. I am the eldest, he was two years younger than me. Pini was very young and talented. He fought as a paratrooper in the Yom Kippur War, and in the period of attrition that followed. He was a successful accountant, and quickly climbed the ladder of management positions at the Bank of Jerusalem. Pini married Shoshi, and was an exemplary husband, and a father to Roi and Doron. Pini was loved by everyone: Always active and helping others, one of the founders of the town of Giv'on HaHadasha, where he lived and whose budget he managed voluntarily," Levy said.

"He went for reserve duty in the Jordan Valley. A terrorist entered the post. In the battle that ensued, my brother was killed. My younger brother Pini. Salt of the earth. My brother, who played with me in the neighborhood, who consulted with me, and then advised me wisely and lovingly. Who celebrated the bar mitzvah of Roi a few weeks before he was killed."

In a trembling voice Levy described his brother's last words to his wife Shoshi on the phone from the post. "Take care of the family. Take care of the country. Take care of the home, at all costs." I promise you again, my brother Pini, that I personally and all of us will protect our home with all our might, but the price paid by mother Sarah and father Matzliah, may he rest in peace, Shoshi the wife, Roi and Doron, and we all, the State of Israel, is such a painful price. My younger brother Pini. You are in our hearts forever. You are in my heart, forever."