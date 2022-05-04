תיעוד מעצר יורי הזיקוקין בלוד באדיבות המצלם

Arabs were arrested in Lod on Tuesday evening after shooting fireworks during the siren which was wounded on the eve of Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts.

After the Arabs shot the fireworks during the siren, police arrived at the compound from which the fireworks were shot in order to find out the identity of the shooters.

Four suspects then began violently and aggressively resisting arrest, but the officers managed to apprehend them.

The Israel Police said, "This is a focused and determined activity that is part of the Central District's offensive strategy against perpetrators of crime in order to maintain public peace and security."