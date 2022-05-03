Major Yael Hermolin, Battalion 7's casualty officer, was interviewed by Israel National News and described the nature of her work with the families of fallen soldiers.

"I accompany bereaved families and former soldiers who were wounded during their service," Hermolin related. "From their perspective - and from ours, too - every day is a new Memorial Day. All the same, the actual Memorial Day is highly significant, as it's a day on which the whole country stops and unites in memory of our sons and daughters who gave up their lives so that we should have a state."

Hermolin noted that, "What I see is that bereaved families and wounded soldiers very much appreciate the support they receive. My impression is that feeling supported by society and by the IDF itself is what gives them the courage to go on living, and also what keeps the image of their loved ones alive.

"We visit bereaved families in their homes throughout the year," she added, "and we also try to bring them to visit us on base, for general events as well as memorial events. We know how to suit the event to the family, but there are still times when the sight of the soldiers in uniform is simply overwhelming - as well as times when seeing things in a military framework brings them comfort."

Last week, bereaved families from the brigade and former fighters who were injured during their service participated in a new project entitled, "Walk for them."

"For the first time, we set out on this journey to commemorate the fallen," Hermolin related. "During the journey, groups of soldiers marched in three different parts of the country. There were two aspects that we wanted to stress: marching for the glorious heritage of Battalion 7, and commemorating the fallen. Relating the stories of our heroes means more than anything else to these families, as sometimes, they are still carrying the scars of the battles during which their children were killed. When the families meet up with current soldiers, the encounters are so powerful."

Hermolin added that the march provided an opening for bereaved families and current soldiers to share their feelings. "Sometimes, soldiers just don't know what to say to bereaved family members; they don't know how to approach them. Something about a joint march, everyone together, opened people's hearts."

In conclusion, Hermolin related how, "I get up in the morning with a feeling of great accomplishment. There's nothing more significant than doing what I can to help those who have lost their loved ones. It's my privilege to be there for the families of those men and women in whose merit we have a state."