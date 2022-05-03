People throughout Israel stood in silence as a one-minute siren sounded at 8 PM Tuesday evening, marking the start of Israel's Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts.

The main ceremony took place at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem in the presence of the President and Chief of Staff.

Tomorrow at 11 AM a two-minute memorial siren will sound, after which state memorial services will begin at 52 military cemeteries across the country and at memorial sites. The main ceremony will take place at the State Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem in the presence of the President, Prime Minister and Speaker of the Knesset.