

Starting this evening, and continuing tomorrow is Yom HaZikaron, when Israel pauses to remember those who have given their lives fighting for and defending the State of Israel, as well as victims of terrorism.



On Wednesday evening we will transition into a day of celebration, Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's Day of Independence, which continues on Thursday.



In advance of these two days,the Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust is sharing some resources from its digital archive, including the special editions from the 'Ceremony & Celebration' series.

We hope these will both educate and inspire you and your family on these special days.



Wishing you a meaningful Yom HaZikaron, and a very happy Yom Ha'atzmaut,



ISRAEL: THE GATEWAY OF HOPE



Read ten quotes on what Israel meant to Rabbi Sacks, collected from his writings and broadcasts.



CEREMONY & CELEBRATION: YOM HAZIKARON EDITION



A special edition of Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition for Yom HaZikaron, including extracts from the writings of Rabbi Sacks together with questions, stories and points for discussion to engage your family.



CEREMONY & CELEBRATION: YOM HA'ATZMAUT EDITION



A special edition of Ceremony & Celebration: Family Edition for Yom Ha'Atzmaut, including quiz and a personal retelling of the story of the State of Israel in the words of Rabbi Sacks.



DIGITAL ARCHIVE



Search our new digital archive at rabbisacks.org for more resources from Rabbi Sacks, including:

> Final address as Chief Rabbi at Bnei Akiva's Yom Hazikaron/Yom Ha'Atzmaut service (video)

> The connection between Judaism and Israel (animation)

> Israel: Land of Hope (teaching resource)