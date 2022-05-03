A young, upstanding man living in Modi'in Illit left this world after a period of intense suffering. During Pesach, his family separated from him, tears flowing nonstop. Now they are finding it difficult to recuperate from their heartbreaking loss.

Click here to donate and help the family

It was during this last Pesach that eight children stood by their beloved father's bedside and saw how his strength was waning. With eyes clouded by tears, they saw how hard it was for him to speak, even to move. They realized that his days were numbered, that their beloved father was in the last stages of his fatal illness…

The young man, Rabbi Avraham Lehman had built his home on the foundations of Torah in the city of Modi'in Illit. He, together with his wife, raised their eight children with love and joy, while he instilled in them pure yiras Shamayim (fear of heaven) and middos tovos (food traits). He invested all his energies in learning Torah, and according to those who knew him, he became a living example of a man who sits and learns constantly with tremendous dedication.

Some time ago he returned home feeling unwell. His wife suggested they go for extensive testing after an extended time passed without his pains weakening. She will never forget the serious-faced doctor's eyes…He looked at them, the young couple, with his grave eyes, and informed them that the father, Rabbi Avraham Lehman, was sick with a terrible disease, a disease that did not leave him much time left to live.

From that time on, their world turned upside-down. Rabbi Avraham Lehman, who knew his days were numbered, dove into learning Torah with unbelievable mesirus nefesh (dedication), day and night. Over Pesach he felt how his strength was ebbing and diminishing; he understood that in a short while he would be returning his pure neshamah (soul) to its Creator.

The family was called to his room: eight young children holding onto him tightly, caressing their beloved Abba, and pleading: "Abba, please don’t leave us!" His face pale, he looked at them with tired eyes as tears ran down his cheeks.

The worst indeed happened- Rabbi Avraham Lehman left this world, leaving after him a line of young orphans, crying bitterly over their loss. Now, before the levayah, we need to unite for their sake; we need to do something for this family so that they won't chalilah drown in despair. Click here now and save the new widow and her eight orphans.

Click here to donate and help the family