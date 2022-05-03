Pfizer has announced its first-quarter earnings for 2022, with profits exceeding the expectations of Wall Street analysts.

According to the pharmaceutical company, it sold $13 billion worth of its mRNA COVID shots and $1.5 billion worth of its anti-viral medication, Paxlovid, in January, February, and March of this year.

Pfizer also announced a 61 percent increase in profits, with revenue at $25.7 billion, almost 80 percent more than revenue during the same quarter of 2021.

"We continue to supply the world with Comirnaty [the COVID vaccine], which remains a critical tool for helping patients and societies avoid the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Bourla added that his company is donating all its profits from its Russian subsidiary to humanitarian projects in Ukraine.