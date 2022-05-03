The 60-year-old man who set himself on fire in front of the Ashdod city hall on Sunday has died of his injuries, Assuta Medical Center announced Tuesday afternoon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Dan Ben Yishai said on Sunday: "The wounded man was lying near the entrance plaza to the building, conscious and suffering from severe burns on all parts of his body. We provided him with primary medical care that included respiratory assistance and the administration of painkillers. His condition was serious and unstable and we quickly evacuated him to the nearest emergency room to stabilize his condition, and he is now being transferred to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for further treatment."

The Ashdod municipality has not published details about the resident to protect his privacy, but said that until six years ago he was recognized and treated by the city's welfare services and refused to continue that treatment. "Recently, he contacted city officials about housing, who accompanied him to exercise his rights in this matter."

The municipality added that the resident arrived at the municipality building and was referred accompanied by a representative of the professional department for assistance, and an immediate meeting was arranged with the director of the population unit located in another building for further processing of his application.

"On his way there, at the entrance to the city hall, he set himself on fire. We are continuing to investigate all the details of the incident to draw lessons, and are keeping in touch with the family and providing them with any necessary assistance," the Ashdod municipality said.

The Housing Ministry said after the incident that "the ministry has known and accompanied the applicant since 2012 and he received rent assistance for many years, until February 2021. Despite the eligibility for rent assistance he received, in January 2020 his application for housing at Gil Zahav was approved."

"After receiving the eligibility, the ministry's representatives tried several times to locate him in order to offer him a housing unit that was vacated in Be'er Sheva, but unfortunately these attempts were unsuccessful and he did not contact us to exercise this eligibility. Last week, after a long period, the applicant came to the housing assistance registration company, where he was explained that his entitlement to increased rent assistance is still valid (up to NIS 2,000) and all he has to do to exercise the assistance is present an up-to-date rental contract.

"Throughout the aforementioned period the applicant received eligibility certificates for his applications including a housing unit in the old age home, without litigation between him and the representatives of the registration company. We are shocked and hurt by the tragic event and hope that he will leave the hospital soon. "