The criteria for receiving subsidies for government daycares during the 2022-2023 school year will remain as they have been in recent years.

The decision was made following a meeting with the employees of Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) and the Budgets Department, together with the Director General of the Economy Ministry's Labor division and in accordance with agreements between the Finance Minister and MK Nir Orbach (Yamina).

Last July, Liberman announced that he would cut daycare subsidies for families in which the father is not employed. The move primarily, but not only, affected yeshiva families, which usually have fathers studying full-time.

It was later announced that the reform would not take effect in September 2021, and instead take effect that November.

In November, the State responded to a Supreme Court query, essentially admitting that the original plan had been flawed and reinstating the subsidies for some yeshiva families.