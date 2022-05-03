Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought advice from advisers close to former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Walla! reported, citing "trustworthy sources."

According to the report, Zelenskyy sought advice from Shmuel Einhorn, who was the Likud's creative director during the last elections, and Yonatan Orich, who was Netanyahu's spokesperson in recent years.

Neither Einhorn nor Orich responded to Walla!'s request for comment. Zelenskyy's office also did not respond to requests for comment.

On Monday, Zelenskyy claimed that Russia "has forgotten all the lessons of World War II or perhaps never learned them."

"I have no words...No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence.... this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World War II," he said in his nightly video message. "Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons."