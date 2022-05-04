Tefila B'Tachana - Annual Musical Tefila for Yom HaAtzmaut

Experiencing the Profound Sadness of Yom HaZikaron and Incredible Joy of Yom HaAtzmaut, Even from Afar

As Israel commemorates Yom HaZikaron with deep, palpable sadness, followed by the euphoric joy and profound HaKarat Hatov as we celebrate Yom HaAtzmaut, many in Jewish communities in Israel and the Diaspora have expressed feeling not as emotionally connected to these two incredibly important days as they would like.

For more than forty years, OU Israel has provided support and spiritual encouragement for English speaking visitors and Olim, and has been a source of inspiration for Jews across the globe.

On Yom HaZikaron, Wednesday, May 4 @ 10:15 am Israel time, Rabbi Moshe Taragin of Yeshivat Har Etzion and Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, will co-host a special broadcast direct from the historic Gush Etzion Cemetery. Rabbis Berman and Taragin will speak with a number of families of fallen soldiers or victims of terror, and share their moving and tragic stories with the global Jewish community. These conversations will be followed by the official Yom HaZikaron Ceremony for Gush Etzion, with Rabbis Taragin and Berman offering narration, explanation and commentary in English for the global community.

On Wednesday evening May 4, @ 7:30 pm Israel time, OU Israel will once again host the Annual Tefila BaTachana, the song-filled signature OU Israel Yom HaAtzmaut Tefila and Celebration with Rabbi Shlomo Katz. This incredible ruach filled evening of Tefila and HaKarat HaTov, will bring upward of 2000 people to Jerusalem’s First Station complex, including residents, gap year students, and tourists, all coming together to celebrate the gift of Medinat Yisrael, and to show our deep appreciation to HaKadosh Baruch Hu for the miracle that is the State of Israel.

OU Israel is honored to make these two special programs available to the global Jewish community via livestream. For those who are able to join us in person in Yerushalayim, the Tefila at the First Station is a free event and open to the public.

“So many of our friends in Israel, North America and in other communities across the globe have shared with us that they have a difficult time feeling connected to this solemn day of remembrance and the incredible day of Hakarat HaTov. These special English language broadcast events, will enable our brothers and sisters across the globe to join together and feel part of this powerful day of remembrance and joyous celebration of national unity.” said Rabbi Berman.

credit: OU

