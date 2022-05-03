Israel Police have detained a total of four minors, in two different cities, after they were recorded destroying Israeli flags hung in honor of Independence Day.

Police officers from the Ramle police station opened an investigation on Monday, following a report by an individual who noticed a number of youth destroying an Israeli flag in the city.

Within a short time, the investigators succeeded in identifying three suspects, all of them between the ages of 13-15 and residents of nearby Lod. The suspects were then located and detained for questioning, following which they were released under limiting conditions, including a five-day house arrest and a ban from entering Ramle.

Meanwhile, police officers from Israel's Northern District arrested a minor who was viewed, masked, on social media as he tore down an Israeli flag. This minor, a 16-year-old resident of Nazareth, tore the flag off a lamppost in the city.

Footage of the minor was published on social media, and he was seen taking down the flag and abusing it. Following a request from Israel Police, the Nazareth Magistrates Court extended the suspect's arrest.

"Israel Police acts with a strong hand against those who choose to spread publicly incitement of any kind, due to the great and immediate danger which stems from publishing incitement to take down State flags or to terror and violence," Israel Police said in a statement.