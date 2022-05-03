Three residents of the Beit Dafna home in Holon died due to suspected food poisoning.

On Monday night, a female resident of the home was hospitalized at Wolfson Medical Center in stable condition. So far, 11 of the home's residents have been hospitalized. Three of the residents have died, one at the home and two after arrival at the hospital.

The Health Ministry continues to investigate whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning.

In recent days, several of the home's residents began to feel unwell, and the hospital staff conducted comprehensive examinations of all of the residents. Among those unwell was one woman who had underlying conditions and who lost consciousness. She was later declared dead at the scene.

Following the incident, the home's manager reported to the Welfare Ministry's main doctor, who reported to the Health Ministry's district doctor.

A Health Ministry team sent to the home discovered a list of failures in the kitchen and ordered it closed. At the same time, Ministry is investigating whether those failures were the cause of the deaths.