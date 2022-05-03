On April 29, 2022 JTA reported "The political action committee of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is backing Rep. Liz Cheney...“AIPAC PAC is proud to support Liz Cheney,” AIPAC said Friday on Twitter...

Cheney is shunned by much of her party because of her role as co-chair of a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to disrupt the certification of Biden’s election. Trump is backing her primary opponent. She had been among those who criticized AIPAC for including among its first batch of endorsees dozens of Republicans who voted not to certify Biden "after a deadly insurrection spurred by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he had won the election...

The JTA article linked above ommits the fact that Cheney was censured by the Republican Party after she voted to impeach Donald Trump.

The New York Post reported "The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to no longer recognize GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney as a member due to her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump. The party’s central committee voted 31-29 over the weekend to take the step against Cheney... In February, the same body overwhelmingly voted to censure the congresswoman after she voted to impeach Trump on an article of incitement of insurrection in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol..."

On January 12, 2021 Denis Pragger wrote "The left-wing party (the Democrats) and the left-wing media (the “mainstream media”) are using the mob invasion of the Capitol exactly the way the Nazis used the Reichstag fire."

"On Feb. 27, 1933, exactly one month after the Nazis came to power, the German parliament building, the Reichstag, was set ablaze. The Nazis blamed the fire on their archenemy, the communists, and used the fire to essentially extinguish the Communist Party and its ability to publish, speak or otherwise spread its message. Using the Reichstag fire as an excuse, the Nazis passed the Enabling Act, a law that gave the Nazi chancellor, Adolf Hitler, the power to pass laws by decree — without the Reichstag.

"Now to America 2021.On Jan. 6, 2021, a right-wing mob of a few hundred people broke away from a peaceful right-wing protest involving tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of American conservatives and forced its way into the U.S. Capitol...

"Beginning the next day, the American left used the Capitol mob just as the Nazis used the Reichstag: as an excuse to subjugate its conservative enemies and further squelch civil liberties in America — specifically, freedom of speech. Twitter not only permanently banned the account of President of the United States but permanently banned him from Twitter. Any Twitter account found tweeting Donald Trump was permanently banned.

"The left was able to do all this not only by using the Capitol mob incident but also by engaging in a series of lies. The first was blaming the attack on President Donald Trump. Over and over, in every left-wing medium and stated repeatedly by Democrats, Trump is blamed for “inciting” the riot in his speech just before it took place. Almost never is a Trump quote cited. Because there is none. On the contrary, he did say, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard...”

Cheney's participation as co-chair of the sham Jan 6 committee should be enought for AIPAC not to endorse her. Jan 6 committer leader Cheney is Donald Trump's enemy and she should not be endorsed by AIPAC. Donald Trump was a friend of Israel, he not only moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, he also supported Israel's sovereignty over settlements in Judea and Samaria and over the Golan Heights.

On March 27, 2019 Arutz 7reported " US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference at the White House Monday afternoon. The two leaders met as President Trump prepared to sign an executive order officially recognizing Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

"As he sat down to sign the order, Trump said that the act was "a long time in the making. It should have taken place many decades ago." Trump said that the US-Israel alliance "has never been stronger."

"At this moment the American embassy stands proudly in Jerusalem, the capital the Jewish have established. They wanted the embassy for many, many years, for many decades, and frankly, through many presidents. And we got it done," Trump said.

"...Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the president for recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel. "You have shown consistently, incredible support for Israel, for our right to self-defense. When we exercise that self-defense you have never flinched. You have always been there, including today, and I thank you,"

"Netanyahu told President Trump. "Over the years, Israel has been blessed to have many friends who sat in the oval office. But Israel has never had a better friend than you. You showed this time and again. You showed this when you withdrew from the disastrous nuclear deal with Iran ... You said it you did it.

"You showed it again when you restored sanctions against a genocidal regime that seeks to destroy the one and only Jewish State ... You said it, and you did it.

"You showed that when you recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the American embassy there ... You said it. You did it.

"And you have shown it once again today, Mr. President, with your official proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights," Netanyahu said.

"Putting Trump's declarations on Jerusalem and the Golan Heights in historical context, Netanyahu said: "In the long sweep of Jewish history there have been a handful of proclamations by non-Jewish leaders on behalf of our people in our land: Cyrus the Great, the great Persian King, Lord Balfour, President Harry S. Truman, and President Donald J. Trump."

"And you, Mr. President, you've done it not once, but twice with your bold proclamation on Jerusalem, and your bold proclamation on the Golan.," he said.

Donald Trump was one of the most pro-Israel Presidents in US history. AIPAC should not endorse his enemy.

Ezequiel Doinyis author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall"