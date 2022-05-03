Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) excoriated Opposition Leader and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, accusing him of fomenting an atmosphere of hatred against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett which Lapid claimed was reminiscent of the political tensions prior to the Rabin assassination.

Speaking with Kan Tuesday morning, Lapid discussed the recent death threats against Bennett and his family, including bullets which were mailed to the Bennett family.

"One day there was a coffin with my name on it outside of the front door of my house," said Lapid. "The incitement against this government has not been seen since the period before the Rabin assassination."

"Something outrageous is happening here. The Opposition Leader is dancing on the blood [of the victims] after every terror attack, immediately after the attack, he already turns it into something political. Who are you fooling? I was the Opposition Leader during Operation Guardian of the Walls and I supported the government, because when Israelis are dying, there is no coalition or opposition."

Lapid turned to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments Sunday night comparing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Adolf Hitler, claiming Hitler had Jewish ancestry.

"There was a very serious talk with the [Russian] Ambassador here, because that is unforgivable. That is blaming the Jews for the Holocaust itself. The Russian government needs to apologize to the Jews and the other victims."