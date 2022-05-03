The state pays more than a million shekels per year for offices in Tel Aviv, in an area of ​​more than 1,000 square meters, for Foreign Minister Yair Lapid - but Lapid does not use them, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

Instead, the report indicated, the minister holds meetings at Yesh Atid party headquarters or in luxury hotels. Last week, following a Kan 11 News report which revealed that Lapid had been holding diplomatic meetings at Yesh Atid party headquarters, a statement on his behalf said that he has no other offices in central Israel.

The Foreign Ministry said in response to Monday’s report, "Champions offices in Ramat Gan serve as a branch of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs that was integrated into the Foreign Ministry as part of the reduction of government ministries, and the Foreign Minister's position is that these offices are not needed and should be closed and moved to Jerusalem at the end of the year. The issue will be examined by professionals at the end of the year. "

"The office in question is not used to host guests and official visits of foreign ministers to Israel. In general, the Foreign Minister's many diplomatic meetings are held mostly at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem and some in Tel Aviv as needed," the statement added.