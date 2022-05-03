MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) stated in an interview with Israel National News on Monday that his party will stand behind Benjamin Netanyahu's candidacy for Prime Minister and that it is striving for elections to be held.

"I think it is impossible to ignore the fact that the largest faction in the Knesset is the Likud faction and that it is headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. The public made a very clear statement, despite the campaign of slander and persecution, and placed their trust in Netanyahu," said Arbel.

"I think the value of telling the truth and sticking to the things you promised after the election is important in politics. We think that the most worthy candidate is Benjamin Netanyahu," he added.

Asked what will happen if another candidate for Prime Minister is appointed in place of Netanyahu, Arbel replied, "We will not support him."