US Vice President Kamala Harris will return to in-person work after testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday, her spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Harris, who wields a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, plans to work in person starting on Tuesday.

Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, told reporters that the Vice President is feeling fine.

"She's doing great," he said on the sidelines of a White House reception marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. "She worked the entire time."

She will continue to wear a mask through the 10-day period following a negative rapid antigen test, under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

The White House announced Harris' positive result last Tuesday. Several days later, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield also tested positive for the virus and said she was only experiencing mild symptoms.

In December, Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after she came in close contact with a staff member who had tested positive for the virus.

Several high profile Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In late September, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.