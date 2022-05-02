The Hamas terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting attack in Ariel in which security guard Vyacheslav Golev was murdered at the entrance to Ariel on Friday night.

The statement said that "this attack came as part of a series of reactions by the Hamas military wing to the aggression against the Al Aqsa Mosque."

The full statement reads: "The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades take full responsibility for the attack in Ariel carried out by our fighters last Friday. This attack comes in response to Israeli aggression against the Al Aqsa Mosque and against worshipers in the Al Aqsa Mosque plaza. The enemy did not take into account their consequences. We emphasize that this attack will not be the last."

This is the first time in the current wave of terrorism that Hamas has claimed responsibility for an attack on Israelis, and the terror group further hints at its involvement in further terrorist acts and declares its intention to carry out similar attacks in the near future.

An investigation into the attack revealed that the terrorists had been planning the act for weeks. After obtaining a stolen vehicle and rifles, the two terrorists went on preliminary patrols in the Ariel area. They identified a weak spot in the security of Ariel, and decided to carry out the attack on Friday night - so that there would be no one there who could help the security guards.