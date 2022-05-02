מיידים ונלכדים: תיעוד מיוחד מתפיסת הפורעים בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

The Israel Police has completed the investigation of dozens of suspects arrested in various incidents of rioting and violence in eastern Jerusalem and the Old City over the month of Ramadan, including stone-throwing, fireworks and attacks against police forces and civilians.

35 suspects have already been indicted and many more indictments are expected soon.

Police forces and Border Police from the Jerusalem district who worked to keep the public safe and secure and allow the holidays to celebrated safely arrested dozens of suspects involved in riots and various incidents, which included throwing stones and firing fireworks at police forces and vehicles in eastern Jerusalem. To date, more than 200 people have been suspected of violence and disorderly conduct, and most of the investigations are currently underway and have not yet been completed.

The investigations have been conducted and are currently being conducted by a special task force of investigations of the Jerusalem District that was established and began operating during the month of Ramadan. The indictments are filed at the end of the formulation of an evidentiary basis against those involved.

The commander of the Jerusalem district issued an order to continue to focus an effort to formulate an evidentiary basis against those arrested when they violated public order, and on the other hand to work for the arrest of additional suspects in the violent riots.

In the coming days, prosecutor statements and other indictments will be filed against more rioters and lawbreakers who were involved in the recent violent riots.