President Isaac Herzog spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkey. At the start of their conversation, President Herzog wished President Erdoğan and the people of Turkey a Happy Eid al-Fitr and thanked the Turkish President for his congratulatory letter on the occasion of the State of Israel's 74th Independence Day.

President Erdoğan expressed his hopes that the Eid al-Fitr holiday will bring joy, peace, and affinity throughout the region. The two leaders discussed the importance of open and ongoing dialogue for the maintenance of calm and stability in the whole region, especially in present times.

President Herzog thanked President Erdoğan for his greetings and noted that they must keep working in cooperation with each other for the benefit of both nations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's letter on the occasion of Israel's Independence Day:

“On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Israel, I extend congratulation to Your Excellency and the people of Israel on behalf of my nation and myself.

“In the new period in our relations, heralded by Your Excellency's visit to our country in March, I sincerely believe that the cooperation between our countries will develop in a way that serves our mutual national interests, as well as regional peace and stability.

“Taking this opportunity, I extend my best wishes for the health and happiness of Your Excellency, and for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Israel.”