A German state-funded antisemitism watchdog warned that antisemitism is spiralling out of control across the country.

According to a new report released by the Bavarian Research and the Information Centre on Antisemitism (RIAS), the German police, the judiciary and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution are reporting that antisemitism is thriving, with record levels of incidents, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

RIAS found three focal points which made up most of the cases of antisemitism in 2021: “The ongoing protests against the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the anti-Israel mobilization in May and June, as well as antisemitic messages on the internet.”

“Antisemitism is a central ideological element of the Corona protests,” the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, said in the forward of the 2021 RIAS report.

According to RIAS, Munich remains one of the worst areas for antisemitism in the country, with 249 documented cases in 2021, 15 percent more cases reported to police than in the previous year.

The authorities said that the majority of the cases involved right wing extremists.

In April, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, released a report that found antisemitism cases were rising at alarming rates across the country and that reported incidents over the last two decades were only the “tip of the iceberg.”

BfV head Thomas Haldenwang said that antisemitic ideologies are finding their way into “the middle of German society” and connecting the public with extremist propaganda, the Associated Press reported.

The BfV blamed increasing extremism at protests and the Internet for serving as “fertile ground” for mounting antisemitism.