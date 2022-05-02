An indictment was filed Monday with the Haifa District Court against a 15-year-old female terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack last month.

Alexei, a 47-year-old resident of Haifa, suffered light wounds in the stabbing.

During the interrogation, the terrorist said that she "wanted to stab Jews because of what is happening at Al Aqsa."

According to the indictment, in April the suspect discovered that a resident of Jenin area, who she was in contact with, was shot by security forces and died of his wounds. Following this, she put on her father's clothes, wrapped a kaffiyeh on her head, armed herself with two kitchen knives and another knife, and told her friend in a phone conversation that she intended to die as a "martyr."

As per her request, her younger brother photographed her before she left the house.

The suspect then left her home, equipped with a backpack and knives for the purpose of harming a person of Jewish origin and out of a belief that the incident would end with the security forces shooting her.

She noticed the complainant, approached him from behind, and hit his head with a rock. He then turned around and she drew a knife and began waving it at the complainant, who tripped and fell on his back, while the suspect began saying, in Arabic, slogans which support Palestine. Among the statements she said was, "Palestine is ours and will remain ours." Later, she succeeded in stabbing the complainant two times on his leg and once more on his hand.

Alexei was released from the hospital two days after the stabbing attack. He suffered a head injury and from stab wounds to his limbs.