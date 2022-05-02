San Jose Rises From The Ashes

On the morning of December 22, the Jewish community of San Jose, California awoke to the horrific scene of their newly renovated Chabad Center consumed by flames, the fire was set underneath the carport and the multi-storey building and much of its contents were completely destroyed.

Miraculously nobody was hurt and thanks to the bravery of community members and emergency services, the Torah scrolls and some other holy objects were rescued. Now, just four months later, the community is in escrow to purchase a beautiful 4.5 Million Dollar facility that will give them a 30,000 square-foot footprint and 8,750 square-feet of usable space on which to create an even bigger center which will cater to the community’s growing needs.

“It is an axiom of our belief system as Jews that tragedy serves not as a setback but as a springboard to propel us to further growth,” says Chabad of Almaden’s Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld. “We are rising from the ashes and making history in San Jose.”

Centrally located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the new property became available for purchase while the ash was still clearing at Chabad’s former home. Led by Rabbi Weinfeld, the community saw the opportunity as fortuitous and began proceedings to raise the funds needed for this multi million dollar purchase. Now, with just sixteen days to go, the community has managed to raise 75 percent of the funds and is asking for help to make this building a reality.

