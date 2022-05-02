Sources in the coalition have named the New Hope party, headed by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, as possibly the party which will bring down the coalition, Galatz reported.

According to the sources, New Hope is preparing for the formation of an alternative government within the current Knesset, if the tensions in the coalition continue.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) responded to Galatz's report, saying: "I am not familiar with the rumors, and in any case these rumors are not true."

Other sources in the party also denied the reports.

Recent polls have shown that were new elections to be held, New Hope would not pass the electoral threshold.