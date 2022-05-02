A number of lawmakers from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party have expressed opposition to demands levelled by the United Arab List in exchange for its full return to the coalition.

According to a report by Channel 12 Monday morning, several Yamina MKs are opposing the UAL’s demands, voicing their opposition to Prime Minister Bennett.

One senior Yamina official was quoted as saying: “As far as we are concerned, the UAL party can leave, we won’t tolerate their threats and their irrational demands for them to stay in the coalition. If they want to continue to help the Arab sector, great. If they want more than that, they have no place here.”

Another senior Yamina official told Israel National News that the party is holding internal deliberations regarding the Temple Mount, and the UAL’s demands on policy changes vis-à-vis the holy site.

“The message from Yamina members to Bennett…makes clear that the Temple Mount is a red line.”

On Sunday, Channel 12 reported that Bennett and UAL party chairman Mansour Abbas had reached a compromise under which UAL will end its self-imposed suspension from the government, restoring the 60-60 balance in the Knesset.

As part of the deal, Prime Minister Bennett reportedly agreed to some of Abbas’ demands.

Kan reported that one of the conditions for the UAL’s return to the coalition is the requirement that Israel consult with Jordan regarding any changes to policy on the Temple Mount.