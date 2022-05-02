Just 2,330 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed across Israel on Sunday, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

The new cases represent 5.44% of COVID-19 tests results received Sunday.

As of Monday morning there are 20,876 active cases nationwide, including 510 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized.

Among the hospitalized patients are 177 who are in serious condition or worse, including 74 whose condition is critical. A total of 64 coronavirus patients are inubated, and seven are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,697 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.

Meanwhile, the infection coefficient seems to have stabilized: After reaching a high of 0.9 on April 15 and 0.89 on April 16, the coefficient dropped slightly and since then has ranged from 0.86 to 0.81, the last available number.