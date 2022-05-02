The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Israel in for a dressing down Monday, following controversial comments by Russia’s foreign minister.

In a statement released Monday morning, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said it will summon Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov, and condemned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent comments on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The fact that Zelensky is Jewish does not deny the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood," Lavrov said Sunday.

"Zelensky can promote peace by stopping giving illegal orders to his Nazi soldiers."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid excoriated Lavrov in a statement Monday morning, calling his comments Sunday racist and anti-Semitic.

“Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s comments were not only unforgivable and scandalous, they also perpetuated a terrible historic falsehood. The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The absolute lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse the Jews themselves of anti-Semitism.”